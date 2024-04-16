Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
jax taylor toronto

Former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor spotted at Toronto restaurant

Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Former Vanderpump Rules cast member and current star of Bravo's The Valley, Jax Taylor, was just spotted dining at a Toronto restaurant.

If there was any doubt as to whether Jax was the "number one guy in the group," before, it's certainly been confirmed now thanks to his taste in Toronto pizza joints.

According to a photo recently posted on Instagram, the reality star and bar-owner stopped by Danny's Pizza Tavern in Little Italy for a slice yesterday.

It appears as though Jax is on a press tour throughout the city, sharing appearances at various radio and TV stations on Monday morning on his Instagram story.

This isn't the end of the reality star's Canadian tour. Fellow VPR villain Tom Sandoval recently shared that the two, alongside Tom Schwartz, another star on the show, will be making an appearance at Montreal restaurant Pangea on April 18 and 19.

Lead photo by

@dannyspizzatavern
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

5 Passover dinner catering options in Toronto

Another Loblaws-owned store in Toronto slammed over grocery quality and price

People in Canada shocked at price comparison between Whole Foods and Loblaws

Former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor spotted at Toronto restaurant

Crumbl Cookies is opening their first location in Toronto

Man booked a flight from the Bahamas to Toronto just to try Keith Lee's favourite restaurant

Canadian creates tool to find alternative grocery stores ahead of Loblaws boycott

Canadians skeptical about new posters breaking down cost of grocery bills