Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
bouffe david adjey

Toronto restaurant from celebrity chef has permanently closed

Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A swanky Toronto restaurant by a celebrity chef and TV personality has shut down.

Ever since opening in the spring of 2022, Chef David Adjey's self-declared "French(ish)" restaurant, Bouffe, occupied a cozy location on Dundas West, serving his own take on French classics in a homey atmosphere.

With a menu that ranged from staples like a towering steak tartare and moules frites, to more creative takes, like the Bouffe Burger, which was topped with brie cheese and sandwiched inside of a croissant bun, the restaurant seamlessly blended classics with contemporary twists.

Known for his involvement in Food Network Canada's Restaurant Makeover as well as appearances on various other cooking shows, Scarborough-native Adjey is a hometown hero to boot — but, it seems, not even his notable name was enough to keep the restaurant alive.

After just over two years, Bouffe by David Adjey quietly packed up and shut down.

This isn't the first short-lived Toronto venture for Adjey in recent years.

In 2021, Adjey opened La Nectarine, a French restaurant highly reminiscent of Bouffe in the Junction Triangle, only to see it suddenly shuttered due to a conflict with the space's landlord just months later.

Bouffe by David Ajdey was formerly located at 1173 Dundas West.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Bakery that makes some of Toronto's best cookies opening new location

Toronto restaurant from celebrity chef has permanently closed

Huge price gap in Dollarama and Loblaws paper towels sparks anger

Canadians are torn on tipping culture but many want practice to end for good

Here's how prices compare at three of Ontario's cheaper supermarket chains

Here's what's replacing the old Kalendar restaurant in Toronto

Another small Toronto cafe almost thwarted by complaints from locals

Adam Driver just dined at Toronto's most anticipated new restaurant