Toronto restaurant from celebrity chef has permanently closed

A swanky Toronto restaurant by a celebrity chef and TV personality has shut down.

Ever since opening in the spring of 2022, Chef David Adjey's self-declared "French(ish)" restaurant, Bouffe, occupied a cozy location on Dundas West, serving his own take on French classics in a homey atmosphere.

With a menu that ranged from staples like a towering steak tartare and moules frites, to more creative takes, like the Bouffe Burger, which was topped with brie cheese and sandwiched inside of a croissant bun, the restaurant seamlessly blended classics with contemporary twists.

Known for his involvement in Food Network Canada's Restaurant Makeover as well as appearances on various other cooking shows, Scarborough-native Adjey is a hometown hero to boot — but, it seems, not even his notable name was enough to keep the restaurant alive.

After just over two years, Bouffe by David Adjey quietly packed up and shut down.

This isn't the first short-lived Toronto venture for Adjey in recent years.

In 2021, Adjey opened La Nectarine, a French restaurant highly reminiscent of Bouffe in the Junction Triangle, only to see it suddenly shuttered due to a conflict with the space's landlord just months later.

Bouffe by David Ajdey was formerly located at 1173 Dundas West.