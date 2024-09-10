Adam Driver just dined at Toronto's most anticipated new restaurant

Legendary director, Francis Ford Coppola, and Academy Award-nominated actor, Adam Driver, just got an exclusive invite to dine at one of Toronto's most anticipated new restaurants.

There's no way around it: Toronto is in the thick of TIFF.

King Street has made way for the who's who of Hollywood (as well as major movie markets from around the world,) as they attend film premieres, galas and appearances galore, and really, would the city have it any other way?

It's not strictly Toronto's film industry that's basking in the exploits of the film festival, though; it also poses a unique opportunity for restaurants — from hometown heroes like Pai to global chains like Nobu — to get themselves on the radar (and tastebuds) of the A-List.

An undeniable member of the latter category, Toronto's not-yet-opened Estiatorio Milos location hosted the after party for the TIFF premiere of Francis Ford Coppola's epic $120 million venture, Megalopolis, which drew out some major star power.

“That’s what I always thought cinema would be — something that pushes the medium forward.”



Adam Driver at the #TIFF24 North American Premiere of MEGALOPOLIS. pic.twitter.com/yaImKwNN5m — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) September 10, 2024

While the movie, according to entertainment journalist Roger Friedman, faced a less-than-stellar reception from audiences following the premiere, the party appeared to be absolutely buzzing, with both Coppola and Star Wars' Adam Driver — the film's star — in attendance.

Also sampling a first taste of Estiatorio Milos Toronto's menu was America's Got Talent overnight sensation Grace VanderWaal, who plays a supporting role in the film.

Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito and British actress Nathalie Emmanuel, of Game of Thrones notoriety, also made appearances, alongside D. B. Sweeney, a past collaborator of Coppola's.

The Greek restaurant, which was founded in Montreal in 1979 and has since opened locations across the world made waves with the news that it'd be opening a Toronto location on Bay Street in the near future.

While the opening date of the restaurant is not until Sept. 26, the early previews of the Estiatorio Milos from our A-List TIFF-goers look beyond promising.

A true family affair, The Last Showgirl, directed by Coppola's granddaughter, Gia Coppola, also premiered at TIFF this week, which was similarly celebrated with a reception at Estiatorio Milos.

Estiatorio Milos Toronto is located at 330 Bay Street.