Bill Murray makes surprise appearance during Diplo's set at Toronto bar

You never know what stars you're going to spot out and about in Toronto while TIFF is on, and there's no doubt that fans attending one event in the city on Monday night were overjoyed to be treated with a very special surprise guest.

Those who RSVPd in time for Diplo's free show at King Street West sports and country bar Paris Texas on Monday night not only got to dance and party with the DJ, but were also graced with the presence of the legendary Bill Murray, who spent the evening enjoying himself in the booth.

Bill Murray helped Diplo out at his Toronto set last night😂🕺 pic.twitter.com/kbQYrkDaKR — blogTO (@blogTO) September 10, 2024

Diplo posted an Instagram story showing himself and Murray vibing out, with the caption "B2b Bill Murray," suggesting the actor may have even partook in the set.

Pictures already making their way only social media also show Murray up front and centre above the packed crowd, members of which were awe-struck, phones out.

Murray, who is in town for the world premiere of his new crime comedy Riff Raff, is certainly no stranger to popping up in random places.

Whether it's some impromptu bartending at a swanky hotel or washing dishes at a private house party, spontaneous, unbelievable run-ins are the all part of the star's lore — and were also the focus of an entire documentary that debuted here in Toronto at the Hot Docs festival in 2018.

The cameo at Paris Texas wasn't even Murray's only DJ set of the night, apparently, as he also tried his hand behind the decks at the official Riff Raff after-party.