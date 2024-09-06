Celebrities start to arrive in Toronto for TIFF

The most exciting time of year is here in Toronto as TIFF kicks into full gear, and stars have already begun to descend on the city.

The list of celebs expected to make appearances at the festival is extensive this year, ranging from A-list actors like Adam Driver and Nicole Kidman to musical talent like Pharrell Williams, so more star spottings are a given over the coming weeks.

That's not to say that opening night of the festival was completely devoid of Tinsletown talent, though — in fact, movie lovers were treated to an impressive showing of their favourite Hollywood exports.

Here are all of the celebrities that have been seen at TIFF 2024 so far.

Demi Moore

Attending the premiere of her new thriller, The Substance, directed by Coralie Fargeat, who was also present, the Ghost star graced the red carpet on opening night of TIFF.

Margaret Qualley

Alongside Moore, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood starlet and wife of famed music producer Jack Antonoff also hit King West at the premiere of The Substance.

Ben Stiller

The comedy legend and filmmaker took the time to gush with blogTO about his love of SCTV and his admiration of Toronto while walking the red carpet at the premiere of Nutcrackers.

Orlando Bloom

The Lord of the Rings hearthrob stepped onto the scene to a huge reception from fans while attending the premiere of The Cut, directed by Sean Ellis.

Katy Perry

A surprise attendee to the festival, the pop icon and American Idol judge showed support for husband, Bloom, at the red carpet for The Cut.

Chloe Sevigny

The indie cinema darling and fashionista attended the red carpet for her latest film, Bonjour Tristesse, by Canadian writer and director, Durga Chew-Bose.

Paul Langlois, Rob Baker, Gord Sinclair and Johnny Fay

Better known as The Tragically Hip, the members of the legendary Canadian rock band attended the premiere of No Dress Rehearsal, a docu-series about the band, directed by Mike Downie, brother of the band's late lead singer and activist, Gord Downie.

Justin Trudeau

It doesn't get more Canadian than the Prime Minister himself watching a documentary about The Tragically Hip, does it? Trudeau posed for selfies with attendees at the No Dress Rehearsal premiere before he took the stage following the screening.

While the first wave of celebrity appearances proves that TIFF 2024 is bound to be a big one, the festival runs until Sunday, Sept. 15, so even more celebrity spottings are just on the horizon.