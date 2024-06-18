Toronto's waterfront is getting a huge new restaurant and patio in a long-empty space

There's been a lot of focus on Toronto's waterfront neighbourhoods lately, with multiple proposals (both official and fantasy) of how we could make better use of our shoreline.

While it could take years to revamp the area in the way that organizations like the Toronto Region Board of Trade and the Waterfront BIA are putting forward, there is one big change that residents will notice sooner: a massive restaurant and patio going right on the water.

Retailer Insider has revealed this week that a new spot named Queens Harbour is set to open early next year at 245 Queens Quay West, a long-vacant 23,000-square-foot warehouse adjacent to Amsterdam Brewhouse and the Harbourfront Centre.

The restaurant will boast a "MediterrAsian" menu of shared plates, sushi and grilled dishes alongside gourmet cocktails that deviate from the norm and engage the senses.

Per the RI exclusive, there will also be multiple design concepts separating the space, offering different vibes in one place to complement the "fun and exciting textures and flavours" of the Mediterranean and Asian-inspired dishes and drinks.

With 800 seats, a retractable roof and a large patio fronting onto an always-bustling portion of the street, the unique concept will no doubt be a hit, adding to the relatively limited offering of sit-down restaurants and al fresco dining in the district.

It will also provide some much-needed funds to struggling Harbourfront Centre, which leases out the property, last occupied by Purina Pawsway until 2017.

Though we still have to wait some months for Queens Harbour's debut, it looks like renovations on the 140-year-old building have already started.