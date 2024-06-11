City
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto waterfront

Here's why everyone is slamming a new pitch to 'improve' Toronto's waterfront

Multiple authorities have released substantive reports on how Toronto could completely revitalize its waterfront district in the last month, but among all of the new suggestions that are coming to the fore, one set is standing out for all the wrong reasons.

While the local BIA is pitching floating patios and nightlife options and the Toronto Region Board of Trade would like to see the area as a more cohesive and water-focused destination, research firm Creative Class Group is recommending that the city consider more injections of private funding to enhance the neighbourhood's amenities.

Regardless of the argument's merit, residents are already extremely suspect of its source: Therme Group, the international wellness company controversially converting part of Toronto's Ontario Place lands into a private spa that people seem to want relocated literally anywhere else.

As stated at the bottom of the press release sharing Creative Class's new vision for Toronto's waterfront, the group's "research into global waterfront developments was financially supported by Therme Canada," though authors did add that "CCG retained complete editorial independence over the analysis, findings and conclusions presented here."

This is making some readers, of course, question some of the document's submissions, like the fact that "building a world-class waterfront requires a combination of public and private funding" and that "Toronto needs to get over its reluctance to use private capital and stop chasing foreign investment away."

Even among those that agree Toronto's harbourfront is in need of some serious reassessment — and even if report does include some arguably good points about what could and should be upgraded, and how — people are rightfully apprehensive about taking Creative Class's analysis and propsal at face value.

Still, despite the strong opposition to Therme's stake in Ontario Place, it appears Doug Ford's plans for the green space are going to push on regardless, environmental assessments and public consultations be damned.

Lead photo by

Vadim Rodnev/Shutterstock
