People are asking Doug Ford to move the Therme spa from Ontario Place to Marineland

Following reports that Marineland Canada may finally be closing down after years of allegations of animal cruelty, residents are now calling for Therme — the equally contentious megaspa coming to Ontario Place — to be relocated to the shuttered zoo's grounds in Niagara Falls.

Those who have long been fighting against Therme's takeover of Ontario Place, along with other aspects of the waterfront green space's massive overhaul, have been hoping that loud and incessant public resistance to the sprawling wellness facility will lead to some sort of change in the provincial government's plan.

But Premier Doug Ford is pushing on with the revitalization as he has planned for years behind closed doors, complete with the spa, its mega garage, a new science centre that nobody asked for, and potentially even development on top of parts of the lake, all without the usual environmental and heritage assessments.

In light of the fact that it seems Therme is coming whether we like it or not, advocates and politicans have been looking for alternative locations for at least some of the new complex — first the underused Better Living Centre at the Exhibition Place, as suggested by Mayor Olivia Chow last year, and now the 1,000 acre Marineland property.

If it's true #Marineland is closing, then it's a clarion call for #Ontario to rise up & tell #FordFailedOntario:spare #OntarioPlace & move #Therme spa to Marineland grounds. All existing plumbing infrastructure for spa & Cdn+US clients in guaranteed tourist market, Niagara Falls. — tru'dat (@trudat2020) March 26, 2024

"Doug Ford should shut down and expropriate Marineland. Seems like an instant slam-dunk," one person among many has suggested on X. "No one likes that vile abattoir. Forget Ontario Place and let Therme do whatever they want here instead."

"Marineland for Therme is perfect! It's already got pools and water treatment," another added. "And.... lots of PARKING!"

I hear #MarineLand is going out of business. Great!



If @ThermeCanada builds their spa there, we can preserve #OntarioPlace and its natural habitats and leave the #ScienceCentre where it is.



And there’s already plumbing and parking!



Everybody wins!



How about it @ThermeCanada? https://t.co/EGjrHXmNI8 — Jenny From the Block(ed List) (@jennyleeshee) March 24, 2024

A quick scour of social media shows that the idea isn't new, either, but is one that has made sense to some citizens for months given the strong opposition to both Marineland and Therme, as well as the fact that the former's lands are already primed for development.

The concept just seems more realistic now than ever in the wake of news that Marineland appears to be done for good.

@ThermeCanada Hey Therme Canada, how about putting the Spa at Marineland;save animals, existing parking and utilities. No trees to cut down. The science centre can stay where it is. Doug Ford was wrong to do this and so are you. Therme do the right thing and stop now. #ontpoli — Lesia Lane (@lesia_lane) December 22, 2023

Marineland this week denied that it has been laying off workers in preparation to shut down permanently, saying in a statement to local news outlets that "this is just another rumour" and it is "not closed."

Tuesday morning also brought news that two beluga whales at the park have died, bringing the death toll to 17 animals in Marineland Canada's care since 2019. The attraction has been the subject of many investigations into the welfare of its animals, and is currently facing animal cruelty charges.