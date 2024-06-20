Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 6 hours ago
sea hi toronto

Iconic Toronto Chinese restaurant closed after nearly 70 years

A Chinese restaurant that opened in Toronto back in 1955 and could quite possibly be among the most iconic in the GTA has officially closed, but there's still a chance it could make a comeback.

For nearly 70 years, Sea-Hi Famous Chinese Food (at other points in time called Sea-Hi Chop Suey Tavern) has been one of the most recognizable and beloved Chinese spots in the city and beyond — and it's also had quite the storied past.

From being a backdrop in a number of T.V. shows and movies to the go-to spot for a Chinese feast in North York, Sea-Hi was, as its name would suggest, downright famous.

In 2020, the restaurant suddenly shut down its original location in North York, leaving fans heartbroken and shocked.

So heartbroken were some, in fact, that a group of self-described 'fanboys' bought the company — including its menu and highly-coveted recipes —and reopened the business in a new location in Vaughan two years later.

Unfortunately for fans of Sea-Hi (haven't we been through enough?!), though, one of the restaurant's current owners has confirmed to blogTO that this rebooted Sea-Hi has, once again, closed down.

"We had one person managing the 'boots-on-the-ground' stuff," the owner tells blogTO, "and it all got to be too overwhelming."

So, the owner says, after much deliberation — remember, these are the same 'fanboys' who brought Sea-Hi back to life the first time — they decided to sell the location to a new restaurant concept, which should be opening next month.

It's not all bad news, though; the owner tells blogTO that the group has retained all of the intellectual property associated with Sea-Hi, including its menu, recipes and, of course, the iconic logo, and is hoping to sell it to someone who similarly hopes to carry the torch.

If you're interested in helping to revive Sea-Hi's legacy in Toronto (or outside of it), you're encouraged to contact info@seahifamouschinese.com for any inquiries.

Sea-Hi Famous Chinese Restaurant was formerly located at 7000 Bathurst.

Lead photo by

@kfoodieee
