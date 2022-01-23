Iconic Chinese restaurant that closed in Toronto is reopening soon

People in Toronto were devastated when a legendary Chinese restaurant with 60 years of history behind it closed in 2020.

But now, the iconic Sea-Hi Famous Chinese Restaurant will soon be reopening.

Sea-Hi has been a destination for North-American-style Chinese since 1955. Beloved by the Jewish community, it was first located in Chinatown before moving to Bathurst and Wilson, and was owned by Stanley Chiu.

Investors are now working with the original owners to bring Sea-Hi back to life in Toronto.

"After years of maintaining a close relationship and a passion for Sea-Hi's menu, we are putting the band back together to bring Sea-Hi back," one of the investors, who wishes to remain anonymous, tells blogTO.

The menu and prices at should remain the same, but the restaurant will now be a takeout and delivery concept located minutes from their Bathurst location at 800 Steeles Ave. W. They're planning on serving some menu specials for the grand reopening.

"We have retained and assembled the original staff to ensure continuity and focus on quality, taste, service, and value as Sea-Hi was famous for, for over 60 years," says the investor.

Their target for a grand reopening for the restaurant is March 2022.