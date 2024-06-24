Eat & Drink
Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
tipping in toronto

Someone went on a rant about 'out of control' tipping culture in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Toronto's tipping culture has been called out in a viral TikTok, describing the expectation for tips for the simple act of rotating an iPad as "out of control."

A clip posted a few weeks ago by TikToker @aleslayfillet has been making the rounds on social media through reshares on other platforms like X, demanding that people in Toronto normalize selecting the "no tip" option.

The user starts the video off with a warning, saying, "This is controversial, and it will piss off some of you, but normalize clicking 'no tip' on the iPad. Normalize it!"

"I am dead tired of paying for things that should not be tippable."

@aleslayfillet It really is getting out of control #tippingculture #tips #toronto ♬ original sound - Alessandro

The user explains how, "I just went to a coffee shop to buy a bottle of water, and the lady turns around, opens the fridge door and pulls out a bottle of water, shows me the iPad, like she turns it around, and then it's like 15, 18, 20 [per cent]. I'm like, 'Girl, forgive me, no tip.'"

While the TikToker acknowledges that this option is pre-selected for all orders, regardless of how small, he argues that it adds pressure on customers when employees at businesses show a tip option.

"But like, look me dead in the eyes, and you flip that iPad, and you show it to me, pretending like we don't both know what you're doing," he rants.

Many users sounded off in the comments section, agreeing with the video.

One commenter wrote, "Went to Craig's Cookies, bought a singular cookie for $2.60… tip options: $1, $2, $3. What?!"

Even some of the recipients of these tips seem to be okay with ending the practice.

One user wrote, "I'm a barista and i agree, today I just gave someone a couple bottles of water and she tipped a whole dollar and i was like… why? I'll take it though."

Another chimed in, saying, "Omg yes! I COMPLETELY AGREE! 99 per cent of the time, if I'm not sitting down, I'm not tipping."

The video and the many comments it spurred are just the latest in a growing movement to ditch tipping entirely in Canada, and instead just pay more for services up-front. A similar model is common elsewhere in the world, while tipping culture remains the norm primarily in North America.

Lead photo by

aleslayfillet/TikTok
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

These stores are open on Canada Day 2024 in Toronto

Someone went on a rant about 'out of control' tipping culture in Toronto

Canadian shopper says this method has helped her save so much money on groceries

There's a festival devoted to all things garlic coming to Toronto

New craft beer festival coming to Toronto highlights eco-friendly brews

You can go on a food tour of Toronto's hottest brunch spots this summer

There's a huge Latin food and culture festival coming to Toronto this summer

Someone in Toronto selling Goldfish cracker they think looks like the Pope for $1000