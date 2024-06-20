Eat & Drink
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
lcbo hours

LCBO stores across Ontario will be open longer on Canada Day long weekend

Eat & Drink
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

In anticipation of a possible strike by thousands of unionized LCBO staffers, the alcohol retailer is expanding its hours in the week leading up to the proposed date that the work action will start if employer and employees can't come to a deal.

The new temporary hours of 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. will be in effect from June 27 to July 4, with the walkout set to happen (if it happens) at 12:01 a.m. on July 5.

This means that stores will be open for longer over the Canada Day long weekend, though all locations will, of course, be closed for the duration of the statutory holiday itself.

An internal memo from management, shared by 680 NewsRadio on Thursday, confirmed the change, which management told the outlet is solely "to ensure the best possible service in the face of a union strike."

While some shoppers are already stocking up in fear of the work stoppage, many seem to think that the action is unlikely given the LCBO's track record for strikes (of which there have been zero in nearly 100 years in operation). 

Despite a couple of close calls, the Crown corporation and its workers have always managed to reach an agreement on terms like pay, benefits and working conditions to prevent store closures.

Some conspiracy theorists are even speculating that the threats could just be a tactic to boost sales.

Lead photo by

sockagphoto/Shutterstock
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

LCBO stores across Ontario will be open longer on Canada Day long weekend

Here's why you probably shouldn't worry about an LCBO strike in Ontario

Toronto allows corner store to stay after huge backlash to anonymous licensing complaint

Iconic Toronto Chinese restaurant closed after nearly 70 years

15 farms for strawberry picking near Toronto

Here's where to get alcohol in Ontario if the LCBO goes on strike

Loblaw 'largely focusing' on discount stores as part of massive expansion plans

Sole Toronto location of Dickey's Barbecue Pit shuts down