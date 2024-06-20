LCBO stores across Ontario will be open longer on Canada Day long weekend

In anticipation of a possible strike by thousands of unionized LCBO staffers, the alcohol retailer is expanding its hours in the week leading up to the proposed date that the work action will start if employer and employees can't come to a deal.

The new temporary hours of 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. will be in effect from June 27 to July 4, with the walkout set to happen (if it happens) at 12:01 a.m. on July 5.

This means that stores will be open for longer over the Canada Day long weekend, though all locations will, of course, be closed for the duration of the statutory holiday itself.

An internal memo from management, shared by 680 NewsRadio on Thursday, confirmed the change, which management told the outlet is solely "to ensure the best possible service in the face of a union strike."

Didn’t they pull this shit last year or the year before as a sales tactic to push numbers for the Canada Day long weekend? They did, right? https://t.co/dRIpEta92A — Colin (@claydavis83) June 20, 2024

While some shoppers are already stocking up in fear of the work stoppage, many seem to think that the action is unlikely given the LCBO's track record for strikes (of which there have been zero in nearly 100 years in operation).

Despite a couple of close calls, the Crown corporation and its workers have always managed to reach an agreement on terms like pay, benefits and working conditions to prevent store closures.

Some conspiracy theorists are even speculating that the threats could just be a tactic to boost sales.