Here's why you probably shouldn't worry about an LCBO strike in Ontario

If you're tempted to stock up on booze before the fast-approaching date that LCBO workers may go on strike, there's a pretty good chance that you won't actually have to worry.

While the union representing the 10,000 affected employees of the Crown corporation announced a July 5 deadline after 97 per cent of members voted yes to a walkout if an agreement can't be reached at the bargaining table, the work action would mark the first in the chain's nearly 100-year-long history, making it pretty unlikely.

My Mom Said The Strike Won't Happen. Said The LCBO Is In The Perfect Position To Get All Their Demands Before Canada Day. — ICHIBAN BABY (@DemiCaruso) June 24, 2017

The LCBO has seen a few near-strikes where staff were likewise in favour of shuttering stores — including as recently as 2017 — but they were all evaded in the nick of time, with deals between the two sides reached before any impacts to consumers.

It is true that multiple integral factors are different this time around, including the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) leadership and the fact that more unionized employees in Canada seem to be striking than ever.

But, both sides are still hoping for a resolution rather than a strike and are seeing it as a last resort. Also, any work stoppage could actually end up having the opposite effect than the union wants, given that alcohol is coming to more retailers and consumers will thus have far more choice of where to shop.

This just further solidifies the fact that LCBO management just uses strike talk to boost sales. Of course, the media has fueled this each bargaining year by creating a panic over a potential strike. Every single time this happens & they never go out on strike. — Peel Injured Workers (@PeelIWG) June 20, 2024

As OPSEU wrote in its latest update on the matter, "in most cases, both parties feel strongly motivated to bargain seriously when the clock is ticking toward a strike deadline. As of right now, we have bargaining dates the week of June 17 and July 1."

Just in case, though, here's a list of where you'll be able to grab wine, beer, seltzers and more if LCBOs do close their doors next month.