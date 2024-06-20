Eat & Drink
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
lcbo strike

Here's why you probably shouldn't worry about an LCBO strike in Ontario

If you're tempted to stock up on booze before the fast-approaching date that LCBO workers may go on strike, there's a pretty good chance that you won't actually have to worry.

While the union representing the 10,000 affected employees of the Crown corporation announced a July 5 deadline after 97 per cent of members voted yes to a walkout if an agreement can't be reached at the bargaining table, the work action would mark the first in the chain's nearly 100-year-long history, making it pretty unlikely.

The LCBO has seen a few near-strikes where staff were likewise in favour of shuttering stores — including as recently as 2017 — but they were all evaded in the nick of time, with deals between the two sides reached before any impacts to consumers.

It is true that multiple integral factors are different this time around, including the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) leadership and the fact that more unionized employees in Canada seem to be striking than ever.

But, both sides are still hoping for a resolution rather than a strike and are seeing it as a last resort. Also, any work stoppage could actually end up having the opposite effect than the union wants, given that alcohol is coming to more retailers and consumers will thus have far more choice of where to shop.

As OPSEU wrote in its latest update on the matter, "in most cases, both parties feel strongly motivated to bargain seriously when the clock is ticking toward a strike deadline. As of right now, we have bargaining dates the week of June 17 and July 1."

Just in case, though, here's a list of where you'll be able to grab wine, beer, seltzers and more if LCBOs do close their doors next month.

Lead photo by

Zoran Karapancev/Shutterstock
