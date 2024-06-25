LCBO hours for Canada Day 2024 long weekend in Ontario

LCBO hours for the Canada Day long weekend 2024 are integral to know if you're hoping to stock up on stiff drinks before your celebratory barbecue or trip to the beach.

As a potential LCBO workers' union strike looms shortly following the long weekend, folks all over the province are looking to stock up on their favourite drinks to ensure maximum long weekend enjoyment.

Luckily for anyone hoping to spend the weekend with a boozy beverage in hand, not only will LCBO locations be open for part of the weekend, but they'll actually operate on extended hours.

LCBO locations across Ontario will be open from 9:30 to 10 p.m. from Thursday, June 27, until July 4, with the exception of the statutory holiday on Monday, July 1, when they will be closed.

With the extended hours, you'll have plenty of time to fill up your coolers on Saturday and Sunday before stores close on Monday. However, you still have a couple of options should you need a last-minute pick-up on July 1.

The Beer Store will keep its Toronto locations open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Canada Day, while The Wine Rack will also stay open with hours varying by location.