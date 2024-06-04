Blue Jays players are obsessed with Toronto's most-hyped steakhouse

The media got a chance to mingle with Toronto Blue Jays players last week for the launch of the team's new City Connect edition uniforms, and blogTO caught up with a few players to learn where they dine in town when not snacking on sunflower seeds and Gatorade in the dugout.

Blue Jays players mentioned a range of restaurants, cafes, and destinations in Toronto, but one restaurant stood out as the top choice overall.

When asked where the team likes to eat in the city, the famous Jacobs & Co. steakhouse was specifically mentioned by four different players with almost zero hesitation.

The Toronto Blue Jays told us what their fav steakhouse in the city is! Do you agree with their picks? pic.twitter.com/XY0O5hahVH — blogTO (@blogTO) June 4, 2024

Daniel Vogelbach, Kevin Gausman, Tim Mayza, and Davis Schneider are all fans of the classy steak joint, which was recently ranked among the best steak restaurants in the world.

Jays' ace Kevin Gausman was "100 per cent" certain of his choice, while breakout star Davis Schneider called it his "number one" spot.

Occasional designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach says he visited the revered steakhouse with his wife, while relief pitcher Tim Mayza also spoke highly of the establishment.

Jacobs recently announced it would soon be moving to a new location in the Financial District, weeks after blogTO unearthed a signage application filed with the City indicating that the restaurant was preparing to relocate to new digs within the CIBC Square office tower at 81 Bay Street.