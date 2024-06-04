Eat & Drink
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
jacobs steakhouse toronto blue jays

Blue Jays players are obsessed with Toronto's most-hyped steakhouse

Eat & Drink
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The media got a chance to mingle with Toronto Blue Jays players last week for the launch of the team's new City Connect edition uniforms, and blogTO caught up with a few players to learn where they dine in town when not snacking on sunflower seeds and Gatorade in the dugout.

Blue Jays players mentioned a range of restaurants, cafes, and destinations in Toronto, but one restaurant stood out as the top choice overall.

When asked where the team likes to eat in the city, the famous Jacobs & Co. steakhouse was specifically mentioned by four different players with almost zero hesitation.

Daniel Vogelbach, Kevin Gausman, Tim Mayza, and Davis Schneider are all fans of the classy steak joint, which was recently ranked among the best steak restaurants in the world.

Jays' ace Kevin Gausman was "100 per cent" certain of his choice, while breakout star Davis Schneider called it his "number one" spot.

Occasional designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach says he visited the revered steakhouse with his wife, while relief pitcher Tim Mayza also spoke highly of the establishment.

Jacobs recently announced it would soon be moving to a new location in the Financial District, weeks after blogTO unearthed a signage application filed with the City indicating that the restaurant was preparing to relocate to new digs within the CIBC Square office tower at 81 Bay Street.

Lead photo by

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports|Jacobs & Co./Instagram
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Iconic Toronto spot was refused a patio permit and people are pissed off about the reason

Blue Jays players are obsessed with Toronto's most-hyped steakhouse

Loblaws shopper in Toronto claims they were sold yogurt covered in mould

Loblaw exec addresses underweight products claiming they're rare 'mistakes'

Shopper claims months-old expired mouldy cheese being sold at Loblaw-owned store

Toronto restaurant calls Zachary Quinto 'entitled child' claiming he made staff cry

Canadian woman shares how she saves thousands of dollars on food

Canadians say they're starting to spot shrinkflation at Costco