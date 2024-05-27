Toronto YouTuber compares 13 items at Loblaws and only one was pricier at Dollarama
YouTuber Johnny Strides decided to compare the price of 13 grocery items at Loblaws vs. Dollarama, and surprisingly, only one item was more expensive.
The Toronto-based content creator focuses "mainly on walking, cycling, transit videos and live streams in the city." But this time, he headed to the supermarket aisles to compare prices of common grocery items.
In addition to the ongoing boycott against Loblaws, the grocery chain’s parent company, Goerge Weston Ltd., is currently under investigation for "anticompetitive conduct." The company has been criticized for its pricing and business practices, with one YouTuber even creating a hip-hop track titled "Roblaws (Loblaws Diss Track)."
As a result, shoppers have been turning to more budget-friendly alternatives like local small businesses and Dollarama.
In his video, Johnny Strides walks through Loblaws' aisles and then heads to Dollarama to compare several items at both stores. Although the packaging is smaller at Dollarama, most of the items he chose still turned out to be cheaper. In the end, only one item turned out to be more expensive at Dollarama.
Loblaws: $1.99/200g ($1/100g)
Dollarama: $1.50/200g (75 cents/100g)
Loblaws: $5.99/354g ($1.69/100g)
Dollarama: $3.75/354g ($1.06/100g)
Loblaws: Multigrain $5.99/350g ($1.71/100g)
Dollarama: Honey Nut $2.75/292g (94 cents/100g)
Loblaws: $4.99/235g ($2.12/100g)
Dollarama: $2.50/150g ($1.67/100g)
Loblaws: $3.99/2l ($1.99/1L)
Dollarama: $1/1L
Loblaws: $4.99/354ml ($1.41/100ml)
Dollarama: $1.75/148ml ($1.18/100ml)
Loblaws: Aurora $1.99/1kg
Dollarama: Sunbec $1/1kg
Loblaws: $5.49/750ml (73 cents/100ml)
Dollarama: $2.75/500ml (55 cents/100ml)
Loblaws: PC brand three-ply $2.79/78 (36 cents per tissue)
Dollarama: Royale two-ply $1.25/100 (13 cents per tissue)
Loblaws: Original $3.99/828ml (48 cents/100ml)
Dollarama: Grapefruit $2.75/739ml (37 cents/100ml)
Loblaws: Original $9.99/1l ($1/100ml)
Dollarama: Simply All-in-one $4/917ml (44 cents/100ml)
Loblaws: Original $9.99/1.36ml (73 cents/100ml)
Dollarama: Moonlight Breeze $3.25/739ml (44 cents/100ml)
Loblaws: No Name $6.99/48 bags (15 cents per bag)
Dollarama: Hercules $2.50/12 bags (21 cents per bag)
Out of all the items featured, only the trash bags were slightly more expensive, with a six-cent difference per trash bag.
Paul McKinnon/Shutterstock | Andriy Blokhin/Shutterstock
