We tried the viral Chipotle order-filming hack in Toronto and the results were surprising

A new hack to max out your meal size at Chipotle has been going viral in the U.S., and blogTO just had to find out if this controversial trick applies here in Toronto.

Patrons of the popular fast-casual chain have taken to filming while staff prepare food amid reports that employees have been instructed to heap on the toppings, all in an effort to avoid being shamed on social media for doling out skimpy portions.

The viral phenomenon was launched by popular TikTok food critic Keith Lee and has grown to become the most-talked-about fast food hack of the year.

Amid all the buzz, we conducted a little test using three different ordering methods to determine if this viral Chipotle hack is effective in Toronto.

Three similar (but admittedly not identical) orders were purchased from a local Chipotle, with a pick-up order, a filmed in-person order, and a third in-person order without cameras rolling as a control.

While these three burrito bowls were all near-identical orders from the same restaurant, there was a very obvious winner in the filmed bowl, which was literally filled to the brim with ingredients.

The sheer quantity of guac and cheese added to the 'filmed' order is actually shocking when compared to the other two orders.

The method has gone viral for its effectiveness, though it has not exactly been well-received by Chipotle staff. Workers at the chain have expressed frustrations about constantly having cameras pointed at them as patrons try to catch them slipping.