Shake Shack announces opening date for first Toronto location

Shake Shack has finally revealed an opening date for its hotly-anticipated Canadian debut, set to open its doors at Toronto's Yonge and Dundas intersection in mid-June

The team behind Canada's first Shake Shack announced on Thursday that the first location north of the U.S. border is now counting down the days until its grand opening on June 13 at 11 a.m.

Excitement has been building since Shake Shack's Canadian expansion was first announced in March, 2023. Seventeen months later, the final countdown has begun.

The New York-based burger chain had previously announced a Canada-specific menu item that will be offered at this debut location: the Maple Salted Pretzel Shake with a mix of vanilla frozen custard blended with pretzels and maple syrup, topped with whipped cream and crushed pretzels.

Three new Canada-specific menu items were announced on Thursday — all of them custard-based desserts. In addition to the Maple Salted Pretzel Shake, Canadian Shake Shack patrons will be able to try:

The I Heart Butter Tart Concrete: vanilla frozen custard blended with brodflour butter tarts and flaky salt

The More S'mores Concrete: chocolate and vanilla frozen custard blended with toasted marshmallow sauce, fudge sauce, graham crumb and chopped chocolate pieces topped with a graham cracker dipper.

The Shack Attack Concrete: chocolate frozen custard blended with brownies, fudge sauce, chocolate chunks and cocoa nibs from Chocosol.

Other menu items include a variety of regional beer and wine selections that have been created specifically for Shake Shack by local brewers and wineries. These include ShackMeister Ale, brewed by Bellwoods Brewery on Ossington, and Shack Red and Shack White vinted by Rosewood Winery in Niagara.

Even four-legged friends will be able to chow down at the new location. Shake Shack has partnered up with Wufers on dog treats, including cups of vanilla frozen custard topped with Shack dog biscuits.