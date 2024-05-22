Highly anticipated croissant sandwich restaurant opens in Toronto this week

A highly-anticipated sandwich shop specializing in croissant sandwiches is finally opening in Toronto this week.

What began as a pop-up by Toronto baker Lucy Kirby, who's also behind Breadhead and Taryn Casey (T Biscuits), Zontwiches, their joint croissant sandwich venture has gained considerable hype over her year in operation.

Offering sandwiches piled high with fixings like Italian deli meats, chicken fried oyster mushrooms and sausage, egg and cheese, all cradled with care inside a flaky, buttery croissant, it's no wonder these sandwiches have caused the stir they have.

After a disappointing failure-to-launch on a Zontwiches and Breadhead brick-and-mortar earlier this year, Lucy and Taryn have finally found a more permanent home to sling their sandos.

Zontwiches will be taking over the kitchen space at Collective Arts Brewing to serve some much-welcomed carbs alongside Collective Arts' craft brews as of May 25.

While the details surrounding the menu at Zontwiches are shrouded in secrecy, a few sweet options, like a cruller sundae served on Breadhead's droolworthy donuts, will also be making an appearance.

To celebrate their fresh start in a new home, Zontwiches will be throwing a grand opening at Collective Arts on May 25, selling sandwiches, sundaes and salads from 10 a.m. until they sell out... which will likely happen in a blink.

The sandwich shop will only be open Friday to Sunday as they acclimatize to their new home, with hopes of kicking off full time hours later this summer.

You can pick up a Zontwich (and crack a cold Collective Arts beverage) for yourself at 777 Dundas West.