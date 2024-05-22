Restaurant and bar with 35 'challenge rooms' opening near Toronto

A restaurant and bar that features 35 different immersive 'challenge rooms' is opening near Toronto, and it might be the perfect place to put your pals to the test.

First-of-its-kind concept, BRKFREE is set to land in Mississauga this summer, and it seems to have all of the ingredients needed for a wild night out.

A combination bar, restaurant, escape room and arcade, the 25,000 square foot complex is designed to be a play-filled wonderland for adults, compelete with a licensed self-serve wall for you to fill up on craft beer and wine while you complete challenges.

Along with your posse, you'll work your way through 35 different rooms posing physical, mental and skill-based challenges, with an RFID bracelet to keep track of your accomplishments.

You'll have 3 to 5 minutes in each room, faced with the goal of earning your team as many points as possible before it's time to move on to the next room.

After the fun is done — or before, if you prefer — you can sit down at the in-house restaurant to fuel up on shareable eats.

While the exact opening date has yet to be announced, BRKFREE should be opening this July, and it's located at 1620 Tech Avenue, near the intersection of Dixie and Eglinton in Mississauga.