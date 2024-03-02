Toronto resident has ritual of giving Galen Weston the finger every day

While Galen Weston Jr. might not be the president of grocery giant Loblaw anymore, resentment for the businessman — and the prominent Weston family as a whole — remains at an all-time high, as Canadians continue to grapple with soaring living costs and food prices.

One Toronto resident has even built a whole ritual out of their hostility towards the family, by extending their middle finger every time they visit the Weston Family Wing at the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM).

The resident shared their ritual on the Weird Toronto Facebook page, quickly amassing over 1,000 likes and 130 comments in just a few days.

"While he got a tax deduction for this donation, it at least benefited society," one person wrote under the post.

I haven't shopped Loblaws in a while. Went in this evening due to convenience. $4.99 for just about any greens. I left my shopping cart and walked right out," another person said.

Others filled the comments section under the post with dozens of laughing emojis and even vowed to do the same the next time they visited the museum.

The Westons, who are owners of George Weston Ltd. which in turn owns Loblaw Companies Ltd., made international headlines last month after the incomprehensible amounts they earned in dividends were revealed.

According to The Times, George Weston CEO Galen Weston Jr. and co. took in roughly $45.2 million CAD thanks to its Toronto-based investment arm, Wittington Investments, which saw "soaring profits."

As a result, Canadians have shown their dissatisfaction with the family and grocery giant in many creative ways, from boycotting the company's grocery stores to even producing Loblaw-parody apparel.