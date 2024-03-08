Tim Hortons customers in Ontario are heated over reports of melting cups

Tim Hortons locations across the province have been handing out some seriously sketchy cups, claim various customers.

After facing backlash from eschewing the rolling-up-the-rim component of their iconic Roll Up The Rim competition a few years back, you'd think that Tim Hortons would be out of the woods when it comes to cup-based complaints, but, as CTV News reports, that's not the case.

It all started when one man reported his coffee cup essentially disintegrating within 15 minutes of ordering the drink. After a short drive with the coffee in a cup holder, he says, he picked up the cup, but the bottom had completely detached, and the cup holder flooded with hot coffee.

From there, more reports began to flood (pun intended) in from upset customers whose Tim Hortons cups had similarly fallen apart while still full of liquid.

Some customers report their cups splitting down the side seam, while many say that their cups have disintegrated or soaked through the seam between the body of the cup and the bottom, just like in the original report.

Aside from the obvious mess and waste of coffee (unless you're willing to slurp the liquid out of your car's cup holder), the issue of defective cups also poses a huge potential risk to safety.

The coffee, famously brewed fresh throughout the day, is also notoriously scalding — hot enough to compromise the cup — and could quite possibly cause severe burns if the liquid hasn't had time to cool.

Tim Hortons is aware of the issue and is working with suppliers to ensure their offerings are up to standard, according to a comment provided to CTV.