Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 6 hours ago

japanese seafood fair

There's a Japanese seafood fair in Toronto this week

You'll be able to sample seafood dishes from some of Toronto's best Japanese restaurants at a new food fair coming to the city this week.

In a city known for its diversity of multicultural eats, it's safe to say that Japanese cuisine consistently ranks high on Toronto's list of favourites, and in honour of that, JETRO has organized a fair highlighting some of the best Japanese food the city has to offer.

Running from March 11 to the 17, the Japanese Seafood Fair will allow you to get a free sample dish from any of the participating restaurants when you make a reservation. The more restaurants you dine at, the more samples you get.

A week of eating nothing but sushi? Sounds pretty good to me.

Zen Japanese Restaurant, Taro's Fish, Izakaya Ju, Miku, Ginko, and Edo Japan are all participating in the fair, offering samples of unique seafood dishes alongside their regular menus.

The participating restaurants have limited capacity and are sure to fill up quickly, so be sure to book your reservation ASAP to savour your taste of Japan at the Japanese Seafood Fair.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Miku
