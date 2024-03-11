Two horses just rode through a McDonalds drive-thru in Toronto

A Toronto resident captured a photo of two mounted police riding their noble steeds through a McDonald's drive-thru.

Love them or hate them, the horse police are a non-negotiable fact of living in Toronto, and they're not going away any time soon.

While plenty of people have their problems with the city's Mounted Police Unit, including, but not limited to, the enormous mounds of manure they leave in their wake, there's no arguing that having them around can lead to some hilarious sightings.

Hilarious sightings like this one, when Toronto resident Brent Bennison captured a pair of officers picking up their lunches at the Bathurst and Dundas McDonald's drive thru... on horseback.

"I wonder if horses are allowed a pupachino," Bennison mused when he shared the photos on Facebook, having a good laugh at the rare and entirely bizarre sighting.

Funny as it may be, though, it does beg the question of whether you actually can ride a horse through a McDonald's drive-thru.

According to the fast food chain, the drive-thru is for motor vehicles only, specifically noting that bicycles are not allowed. While the statement doesn't specifically mention horses, it can be assumed that they, too, shan't be served.

That said, I'd love to see a horse go to town on an extra-large box of McDonald's fries (and apparently, so would some members of the Toronto Police Force), so maybe it's time to amend that policy.

Your move, McDonald's.