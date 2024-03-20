Eat & Drink
With files from Isabelle Docto, Daily Hive
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
loblaws canada

Dramatic chicken thigh price hike at Loblaw-owned Superstore worries Canadians

Eat & Drink
With files from Isabelle Docto, Daily Hive
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A dramatic price increase on chicken thighs at the Real Canadian Superstore has some Canadians feeling confused about how such a stark change in cost can occur in a matter of weeks.

A Reddit user posted a picture of the price comparison in the Loblaws Is Out of Control subreddit.

On the left, there's a photo from February 9, 2024, of a package of chicken priced at $13.21/kg for a total of $26.66. According to a Superstore flyer for the week of February 9 to 15, those specific chicken thighs were not listed on sale.

The picture on the right shows a package of the same type of chicken selling for $17.62/kg for a total of $39.75 on March 17.

In total, the price per kilogram increased by $4.41 in just five weeks.

Price of Chicken Thighs one month apart
byu/CompleteChocolate28 inloblawsisoutofcontrol

Both photos were taken at the Real Canadian Superstore on Marine Drive in Vancouver.

One person in the comments said they were certain that the price increase was "because so many of us switched from breasts to thighs to save money."

Another added that they were "outraged," while one person simply replied to the post with "WTF."

The Loblaws Is Out of Control subreddit was initially created for Canadians to vent about Loblaw-owned stores — like Superstore.

The group has become a popular online space for Canadian consumers to point out the chain's questionable discounts and pricing on items such as the chicken thighs spotted at the Vancouver Superstore location.

For Canadians hoping for grocery prices to cool, the positive news is that the price growth for groceries has been "slowing," according to Canada's latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for February 2024.

February 2024 was the first time since October 2021 that grocery prices rose at a slower rate than the rate of inflation, stated the report.

But that doesn't mean an end is near for Canada's sky-high food costs.

The CPI also noted that despite the slowing grocery price growth, "prices continue to increase and remain elevated."

"From February 2021 to February 2024, prices for food purchased from stores increased 21.6 per cent," stated the report.

Loblaw did not reply to a request for comment in time for publication.

Lead photo by

CompleteChocolate28/Reddit
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Dramatic chicken thigh price hike at Loblaw-owned Superstore worries Canadians

Fed up Canadians share scenarios where they simply refuse to tip

Neighbourhood bar permanently closes after almost 40 years in Toronto

Toronto Michelin Guide restaurant has started offering Filipino banana leaf feasts

Legendary Ontario ice cream shop is finally opening their first Toronto location

Toronto chocolate shop is hiding $1,000 somewhere in the city and it could be yours

Thousands of Canadians are planning to boycott Loblaw stores

Toronto's iconic ice cream shop is officially open for the season