Dramatic chicken thigh price hike at Loblaw-owned Superstore worries Canadians

A dramatic price increase on chicken thighs at the Real Canadian Superstore has some Canadians feeling confused about how such a stark change in cost can occur in a matter of weeks.

A Reddit user posted a picture of the price comparison in the Loblaws Is Out of Control subreddit.

On the left, there's a photo from February 9, 2024, of a package of chicken priced at $13.21/kg for a total of $26.66. According to a Superstore flyer for the week of February 9 to 15, those specific chicken thighs were not listed on sale.

The picture on the right shows a package of the same type of chicken selling for $17.62/kg for a total of $39.75 on March 17.

In total, the price per kilogram increased by $4.41 in just five weeks.

Both photos were taken at the Real Canadian Superstore on Marine Drive in Vancouver.

One person in the comments said they were certain that the price increase was "because so many of us switched from breasts to thighs to save money."

Another added that they were "outraged," while one person simply replied to the post with "WTF."

The Loblaws Is Out of Control subreddit was initially created for Canadians to vent about Loblaw-owned stores — like Superstore.

The group has become a popular online space for Canadian consumers to point out the chain's questionable discounts and pricing on items such as the chicken thighs spotted at the Vancouver Superstore location.

For Canadians hoping for grocery prices to cool, the positive news is that the price growth for groceries has been "slowing," according to Canada's latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for February 2024.

February 2024 was the first time since October 2021 that grocery prices rose at a slower rate than the rate of inflation, stated the report.

But that doesn't mean an end is near for Canada's sky-high food costs.

The CPI also noted that despite the slowing grocery price growth, "prices continue to increase and remain elevated."

"From February 2021 to February 2024, prices for food purchased from stores increased 21.6 per cent," stated the report.

Loblaw did not reply to a request for comment in time for publication.