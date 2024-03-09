Toronto restaurant permanently closes after owners decide to retire

A beloved family-owned restaurant in Toronto has closed permanently after its owners decided to retire.

An East Chinatown staple, Bach Yen Vietnamese Cuisine served traditional Vietnamese dishes for over a decade before closing its doors permanently last week.

The restaurant rapidly gained a reputation in the neighbourhood and beyond for their immaculate and inarguably authentic dishes, like Bun Bo Bo Xao and Mi Vit Tiem (broth and noodles with roasted duck leg).

One Reddit user even goes as far as to say that Bach Yen made "hands-down, the best food [they've] ever had in [their] life," and that they have yet to find another restaurant in the city that compares.

The restaurant's owners, a husband and wife duo much adored by each and every one of the restaurant's regulars, officially retired after the restaurants last service on March 2.

In spite of the massive disappointment of losing a cherished local restaurant, Pho fans the city over can rejoyce that there's a seemingly endless flow of new Vietnamese restaurants in the city that you can try.

Bach Yen was formerly located at 738 Gerrard East.