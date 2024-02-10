Popular vegan bakery in Toronto responds to rumours of using non-vegan ingredients

A popular vegan bakery in Toronto has been the subject of debate among the city's plant-based community when rumours began circulating that the business would start introducting non-vegan menu items this week.

Tori's Bakeshop, an institution located in the Beaches has been serving up vegan versions of goodies for over a decade, but some of the city's vegan residents were shocked when a post surfaced on Facebook suggesting that the bakeshop would be making a complete 180.

"I did not realize that Tori's Vegan Bakeshop had a new owner and according to a barista there, that it may no longer be a strictly vegan place," the poster writes, adding that the new owner may be "planning to go in a new direction and wants to bring in non-vegan items."

With a slew of plant-based businesses closing in recent months, members of the group were understandably worried at the prospect of losing a favourite go-to, which also wholesales products to cafés and grocers across the city.

Good news for worried vegans, though: the rumours aren't true. Tori's is totally plant-based and plans on staying that way.

"There are no plans to add [animal products] to any Tori's Bakeshop branded products or amend the brand offering in any way," Tyler Colford, a representative from Tori's partner business, Village Juicery, tells blogTO.

"The business continues to operate in the same way as it has for many years with no expected changes."

Village Juicery and Tori's Bakeshop have been in partnership since 2020, and were both recently acquired by Big League Food Company in late 2023, the acquisition likely behind the rumours of new ownership for the business.

Toronto vegans (and the vegan-curious among us) can sleep easy knowing that the next time they tuck into a Tori's donut, it contains only the same plant-based goodness it always has.