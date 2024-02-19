Bar bringing Berlin and New York style drink and draw nights to Toronto

Mezcalero, a Mexican bar and tapas restaurant in the Annex is bringing a little taste of Europe to Toronto with their upcoming Drink and Draw nights.

If you're a fan of the 'paint and sip' events that have taken Toronto (and, really, the world) by storm in recent years, this one's for you. The restaurant is hosting a drink and draw event this month where you'll do just that.

Hosted by New Yorker cartoonist Tristan Crocker, you'll be guided through a series of prompts and life drawing while you sketch and sip.

The concept originated in Berlin, where there is an entire school devoted to drink and draw events, before gaining huge popularity in New York City, where you can find drink and draw events on every night of the week.

Mezcalero welcomes artists of all experience levels to join the event, and all materials will be provided, so you just have to bring your creative spirit.

Prepare to show up thirsty, too, because they'll be serving their tasty beverages like Mezcal Negronis, Tequila Spritz and, of course, margaritas all night long.

The event is taking place on Feb. 26 at 6:30, and tickets are available through Eventbrite.