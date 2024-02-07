Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted an hour ago
hello 123 toronto closing

Popular Toronto vegan restaurant closing its last location in Ontario

Phoebe Knight
Posted an hour ago
It's been a tough go for Toronto vegans as of late -- following the closure of wildly popular pizza joint Apiecalypse Now and plant-based cafe Lyfe, another go-to is about to join the list of shuttered vegan restaurants.

Hello 123, a fully-licenced vegan sitdown restaurant by the same people behind Kupfert & Kim, another popular plant-based restaurant in the city, will be closing their Queen West restaurant this month.

The restaurant boasts a robust menu of healthy, plant-based items with everything from shareable apps like loaded nachos and watermelon ceviche to veganized comfort foods like lasagna and cheezeburgers, alongside their everyday brunch menu.

Hello 123 is also known for their crafty cocktail menu, incorporating inventive ingredients and flavours to create tasty beverages like the kombucha mule and peppered cuke mojito.

Unfortunately for the restaurant's many fans, it seems as though Hello 123 has reached the end of its lifespan, with reports that it'll be permanently closing its last Toronto location.

blogTO was unable to obtain comment from Hello 123 on the reasons for the closure, but fans of the restaurant have hypothesized that the usual suspects like CEBA loan repayments, rent increases or steep operation costs could be to blame.

Hello 123's Queen West location is the last Ontario location for the business, who also recently closed a location in Vaughan, but they do still operate a location in Montreal, with no word whether it, too, will be closing.

Hello 123 will officially close for business on Sunday, Feb. 18.

Hector Vasquez
