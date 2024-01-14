Toronto neighbourhood upset after beauty bar shuts down due to rent increase

Members of a Toronto community are "surprised" and "upset" after a beauty bar that was a favourite in the area closed without any notice.

The Ten Spot is a Canadian chain of beauty bars that operates 42 locations across the country, including 11 in Toronto, a number that used to be 12, until residents of the Annex discovered their local location had shut down.

"I've been going there for years," reads a post in the Annex community Facebook group, "and they closed without saying anything to longtime clients."

"What nooo not Ten Spot!" reads one comment, while another says that it's "too bad. I really liked them."

The business consists of privately-owned franchises, meaning it's up to the franchise partner to maintain the funds needed to keep the business running and, for the the partner of the Annex location, the rising costs of living in the city became too much.

"The bar closed after a wonderful ten years of business in the Annex neighbourhood," a representative from Ten Spot tells blogTO, "the primary reason was due to an increase in rent which [...] our franchise partner could not sustain as a business owner."

"As a toronto-born organization, we're heartbroken to have to close one of our original beauty bars but support her decision," they remark.

Beauty lovers can still venture out to one of the company's 11 locations in the city, including their newest Toronto location, which opened last spring in Summerhill.