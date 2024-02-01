Viral video compares Canada's high grocery prices to Mexico

By now, you know that Canadian grocery prices are out of control.

Despite Canada's largest grocers saying they would work with the federal government to lower prices, Canadians are still struggling to afford their weekly grocery hauls.

It looks like Canada's high grocery prices are catching the attention of folks in other countries as well. One content creator in Mexico came across a Canadian Costco grocery haul where someone spent $170 on staples like eggs, meat, yogurt, some vegetables, pasta and bread.

"How come no one told me [Canadian] prices are f*cking crazy?" he says.

"Today, I'm going to go to a grocery store here in Mexico and get the same amount of stuff and see how much it is."

The man heads to Chedraui, which he describes as "the Mexican Walmart." He then begins to fill his cart with similar items from the Canadian grocery haul. It's important to note he is not shopping at a Costco location, and the items he is putting into his cart are not the exact same as the other haul he's referencing.

"I know inflation is a real thing but I just didn't know in Canada that prices were that expensive," he says.

Canada's annual inflation rate increased from 3.1 per cent to 3.4 per cent in December, according to the latest consumer price index report, and the price of groceries rose 4.7 per cent compared to the same period in 2022.

At the end of his grocery shop, the items came out to a total of 982 pesos.

For some reason, he converts his haul into USD (it works out to US$57). When converted to Canadian dollars, his grocery purchases work out to be about C$76.

What is his comparison missing?

The video — which was posted on Reddit — had commentators sharing their two cents about the comparison and what information it was missing.

"This isn't really a meaningful comparison. Cost of living is much lower in Mexico and produce is grown year-round locally," said one commenter.

Another commentator noted that an important context missing from the video is that "the average person in Mexico makes significantly less than your average Canadian."

According to the OECD Better Life Index, the average household net-adjusted disposable income per capita in Mexico is US$16,269, or about C$21,790.

In comparison, the Better Life Index says that in Canada, the average household net-adjusted disposable income per capita is US$34,421, or C$46,104.

Another Redditor noted that the video didn't consider "government regulation and oversight in Canada vs Mexico."

"This isn't specific just to food either, basically any industry where there is a potential health and safety risks faces considerable government oversight and regulation, which increases the cost of importing goods as well as domestic production," they stated.

So while this creator's video was meant to highlight Canada's grocery prices in comparison to other countries, it seems to have fallen short with some important details.

A similar price comparison of groceries reveals differences between Canada and the Philippines.

While some items were surprisingly more expensive ($7/kg for russet potatoes in this economy?!), you might be shocked that others were on par with what you'll find in Canada.

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre