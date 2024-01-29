The Starbucks drink that makes people poop themselves is coming to Canada

Starbucks is releasing a new drink line in Canada that's already caused quite the ruckus with those who have tried it in other countries.

Not only are the drinks made with olive oil, but they're also known for making people run to the bathroom shortly after consumption.

This is the Oleato, the latest Starbucks beverage line that has one spoonful of extra virgin olive oil added to each drink.

Originally debuting in Italy back in February 2023, the line consists of three drinks: the Oleato latte, the Oleato golden ice shaken espresso with toffeenut, and the Oleato golden foam cold brew.

Starbucks say the olive oil makes the drinks velevety and smooth — and boy, did people notice.

"Half the team tried it yesterday and a few ended up... needing to use the restroom, if ya know what I mean," a barista wrote on the Starbucks Reddit page when the drinks first launched in the United States back in April.

Others online have chimed in saying the same thing.

"Tried the olive oil coffee from starbucks this morning and just got fired for spending too much time in the bathroom," one Twitter use writes.

"If you like being nauseaous your entire work day you should try it," writes another.

I'll say it: wtf are the olive oil drinks at Starbucks like what is happening — Sara Civ (@SaraCivian) June 24, 2023

Others commented on how Starbucks sometimes keep their bathrooms locked.

Starbucks has a lot of nerve selling olive oil coffee and then putting a lock on their bathroom doors — k 🦇 #freepalestine 🇵🇸 (@burritochilles) September 18, 2023

It's known that coffee is a stimulant that can create urges to use the bathroom.

What others might not know is that olive oil is a relaxant that is useful in supporting bowel movements. This combined can cause a "laxative effect," and can potentially be too powerful for some people, doctors say.

I'm sorry but the starbucks olive oil drinks OBVIOUSLY have an extreme laxative effect and this is somehow a surprise to people?? You are literally lubing up your digestive track so the coffee poops can use it as a slip and slide — heartspocky (@heartsalty) April 13, 2023

So if you're still interested in trying the Oleato line from Starbucks, you can now do so at all locations in Canada. You might want to make sure there's a bathroom nearby, though.