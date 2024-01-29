Eat & Drink
Ramona Leitao
Posted 8 hours ago
starbucks olive oil coffee

The Starbucks drink that makes people poop themselves is coming to Canada

Starbucks is releasing a new drink line in Canada that's already caused quite the ruckus with those who have tried it in other countries.

Not only are the drinks made with olive oil, but they're also known for making people run to the bathroom shortly after consumption.

starbucks olive oil coffee

The different customizations of the Oleato golden foam drink. Photo by Starbucks Canada.

This is the Oleato, the latest Starbucks beverage line that has one spoonful of extra virgin olive oil added to each drink.

Originally debuting in Italy back in February 2023, the line consists of three drinks: the Oleato latte, the Oleato golden ice shaken espresso with toffeenut, and the Oleato golden foam cold brew.

Starbucks say the olive oil makes the drinks velevety and smooth — and boy, did people notice.

"Half the team tried it yesterday and a few ended up... needing to use the restroom, if ya know what I mean," a barista wrote on the Starbucks Reddit page when the drinks first launched in the United States back in April.

Others online have chimed in saying the same thing.

"Tried the olive oil coffee from starbucks this morning and just got fired for spending too much time in the bathroom," one Twitter use writes.

"If you like being nauseaous your entire work day you should try it," writes another.

Others commented on how Starbucks sometimes keep their bathrooms locked. 

It's known that coffee is a stimulant that can create urges to use the bathroom.

What others might not know is that olive oil is a relaxant that is useful in supporting bowel movements. This combined can cause a "laxative effect," and can potentially be too powerful for some people, doctors say.

So if you're still interested in trying the Oleato line from Starbucks, you can now do so at all locations in Canada. You might want to make sure there's a bathroom nearby, though.

Lead photo by

Starbucks
