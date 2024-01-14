Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
rpm bakehouse toronto

Ontario bakery that people are obsessing over is coming to Toronto

A bakery that people are still driving an hour outside of the city for is opening a location in Toronto, and people are thrilled.

RPM Bakehouse, an extension of Pearl Morissette Winery and Restaurant Pearl Morissette in Jordan, Ontario, became a massive hit among Ontario residents after opening in January 2022, with folks flocking outside of the city to taste their delectable offerings.

Now fans in Toronto won't have to venture outside of the city to access their RPM Bakehouse favourites for much longer, though: the bakery just announced they'll be hosting a pop-up in Toronto starting Jan. 22.

The bakery's offerings use local heritage grains and ingredients, including some grown on the Pearl Morissette property, and include traditional bakery offerings like sourdough bread and pastries.

The bakery's sandwiches will not be available at the pop-up, but you will be able to pick up some pantry staples in addition to your baked goods.

The pop-up is hosted by 20 Victoria, and will run weekly every Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with no end date provided. We suggest heading early, because with a bakery as popular as RPM, lines are to be expected.

Though, if you don't mind waiting in line in the winter, it will still be well worth the wait.

Lead photo by

RPM Bakehouse
