Here is how long Toronto clubgoers are willing to wait in line for a night out

Some people are willing to wait an extremely long amount of time in line to get into a club in Toronto — even in the dead of winter.

If you ask me, Toronto clubgoers are braver than the Marines. They don't fear Uber surge prices; nor creepy guys doused in Armani cologne; not even the threat of potential frostbite.

When massive snaking lines of scantily clad Toronto residents were seen lining up for hours ahead of Travis Scott's DJ event at Rebel, blogTO decided to ask the $10,000 question (you'll understand in a minute): how much will Toronto clubgoers put up with to get in?

When asked how long they'd been waiting in line, a few honest clubgoers with snow actively accumulating on their heads and shoulders said they'd been waiting for about an hour and a half, while others admitted they had skipped the line.

Others, though, like one heroic line member, had been waiting upwards of nine hours, and there was hardly anything that would get him to leave the line.

When asked what it would take to get the most committed of the group to get out of line, a few stood strong in their resolve. "Hard cash," said one, estimating his ultimate price at $10,000, while a friend of his suggested "$500 each."

Others, though, were more easily sold. One man suggested that he'd be willing to lose his hard-won spot in line for poutine from a nearby stand.

Though everyone in line looked absolutely freezing — including a group of girls who left their coats at home and gave a resounding "NO!" when asked if they regretted their wardrobe choices — their levels of resolve and excitement for the night ahead remained sky-high.

One group in line said they had walked all the way from Union Station — almost an hour-long walk — in the snow before getting into line, so the weather was of little concern.

"We did this last week," said one interviewee, with the smile of someone about to have the best night of his life (or maybe just his week).