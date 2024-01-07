Toronto cafe that was open day to night has permanently closed

A Toronto cafe that was also a wine and snack bar at night has closed after less than a year in business.

Headspace on Runnymede and Annette Street announced on Instagram that it closed on December 23 — only 10 months after opening in February 2023.

"Thank you to everyone that came out for one last 'best day ever,'" the post reads. "Thank you to everyone that tried unusual coffees. Thank you to everyone that sipped mystery wine and tried to guess what it was."

The owner, Jakub Lipinski, took over the space earlier last year after RGLR Coffee closed its doors in December 2022, which was a relief to the community. ("I'm so glad this space is still a cafe," wrote one user in a Google review.)

While running the place, Lipinski and former team members at RGRL made sure to have rotating coffee menu, using beans from GTA-based coffee roasters like Subtext, The Angry Roaster, and Hatch. It also featured other popular roasters from America and Norway, like SEY and Coffea Circulor.

What made Headspace especially unique, though, was the fact that it ran as a wine and snackbar in the evenings, which featured Big Head Wines, a Niagara Region-based winery that Lipinski's family owns. Red, white and rose wines were available at the bar and to buy in retail.

The business was just getting started in establishing itself as a cool go-to spot for coffee during the day and wine at night. Now, it looks like people in the neighbourhood will have to find a new place to get drinks from daytime to evening.