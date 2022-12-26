Toronto coffee shop loved by locals is permanently closing

Another coffee shop in Toronto has come to a close and this time it's the Baby Point neighbourhood that will surely miss its local hangout.

RGLR Coffee (The Regular) at 548 Annette Street, near Keele, announced their permanent closure with a sad posting on Instagram.

The specialty coffee and bottle shop opened roughly three and half years ago to great praise from the neighbourhood and focused on serving excellent coffee from international retailers like Denmark's Coffee Collective and Abracadabra Coffee Co. from Vermont.

"I would like to let you know that we are closing our operation at 549 Annette St. as of December 31 2022. Thank you simply isn't enough to describe my appreciation for your support and friendship over the years," read the beginning of the Instagram post.

The shop also supplied niche wines and sake and even had its own line of merchandise.

"It was a short 3.5 years at this location but I feel very privileged to have met so many nice people who share similar interests and values in life. I wish these connections will keep growing even though I won't be steaming your latte anymore and meet again in another space to continue our conversation."

The post suggests that although this space is closing, there is still something happening in the future with RGLR'S journey.

A comment from the shop clarified by saying; "we'll be announcing the new owners and what's happening very soon when it's appropriate. In the meantime come visit and let us make you a coffee."

This is the latest closure of coffee shops in the city, including Tampered Press on Dundas West, Early Bird and GoodGood.

RGLR's post goes on to thank the hardworking staff and dedicated customers for their support throughout the years.

"Thank you to all the past and present RGLR staff, suppliers, friends and community who have made us who we are. I've learned so much from all of you."