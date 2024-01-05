Toronto restaurant known for its snacks and cocktails has permanently closed

A Toronto restaurant that was known for its crafty cocktails and tasty snacks has closed after five years in business.

Founder on Dundas West announced on social media in late December that its last day in service would be on December 29.

"Thank you for inspiring us with the strength and conviction to call 1282 Dundas Street West home through this remarkable adventure," the post reads.

"There's nothing like seeing people connecting over something you've created. Nothing."

Now, with the recent announcement, many customers have expressed their sadness and support for the business.

"I got some really heartfelt memories associated with Founder. So sorry to see it go," wrote one Instagram user.

"I was a bit late to the gram but became an instant fan of the incredible service and cocktails and unbelievable delicious food," said another. "Wishing you the very best in the future."

Founder first opened back in May 2018 on Dundas and Dovercourt. In the five years of service, it quickly became a place for the neighbourhood to hang out and for private events.



Besides being a neighbourhood staple, the restaurant was also known for its inventive drinks.

Creative cocktails like The Texan in Thailand (a mule oe jelep that had crushed ice, coconut water, ginger beer, Thai chili lime sorbet, and vodka all in a metal cup) gave Founder a reputation as a go-to spot for a night out.

Founder also had a menu of thoughtfully-executed snacks that were often vibrant and colourful in appearance. The snacks also incorporated international ingredients and techniques.

It's unclear whether Founder will be back, but rest assured, the staff is grateful for the community, no matter what happens.

"Wherever our journey takes us next, we're forever grateful to have had the opportunity to share this experience with you," they wrote on Instagram.

