Toronto restaurant is now serving a ridiculously large glass of wine

A restaurant in Toronto is serving comically large glasses of wine.

Chandelier Dine & Bar is an Armenian restaurant that's introduced the XXL Wine, which can hold up to a 3.5L bottle of wine.

Customers essentially pay the price of a bottle, which is $61.00 for a red wine and $58.00 for a white.

It's a new drink item on the menu for Chandelier Dine & Bar that came out just in time for the holidays, which will now remain permanent.

"People order the XXL wine glass for the holidays, date nights and just for fun with friends," the staff at Chanedlier Dine & Bar say.

While diners can share the large glass of wine amongst each other, staff can also provide small cups to pour the wine and drink from there.

That's not the only XXL item available to purchase, however.

There was also an XXL coffee that was introduced during patio season this year, which inspired the staff to create the XXL Wine.