Eat & Drink
Ramona Leitao
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
glass of wine

Toronto restaurant is now serving a ridiculously large glass of wine

Eat & Drink
Ramona Leitao
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A restaurant in Toronto is serving comically large glasses of wine.

Chandelier Dine & Bar is an Armenian restaurant that's introduced the XXL Wine, which can hold up to a 3.5L bottle of wine.

Customers essentially pay the price of a bottle, which is $61.00 for a red wine and $58.00 for a white.

It's a new drink item on the menu for Chandelier Dine & Bar that came out just in time for the holidays, which will now remain permanent.

"People order the XXL wine glass for the holidays, date nights and just for fun with friends," the staff at Chanedlier Dine & Bar say.

While diners can share the large glass of wine amongst each other, staff can also provide small cups to pour the wine and drink from there.

That's not the only XXL item available to purchase, however.

There was also an XXL coffee that was introduced during patio season this year, which inspired the staff to create the XXL Wine.

Lead photo by

Chandelierdine
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Woman blasts hyped Toronto pizza joint prompting people to recommend better spots

People are driving two hours north of Toronto for a one-of-a-kind dining experience

Toronto restaurant is now serving a ridiculously large glass of wine

Toronto bakery is making donuts around the clock to keep up with holiday demand

TikToker shares must-buy Canadian snacks that aren't available in the U.S.

Ontario residents turned to these alcoholic drinks the most during a rough 2023

50 restaurants in Toronto with breathtaking interior design

Climbing food prices could add an extra $700 to Canadians' grocery bills in 2024