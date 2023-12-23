People are concerned about new Tim Hortons location opening in Toronto

There's a new Tim Hortons location in Toronto, but many residents are upset about where it's located.

Signage has gone up on the northeast corner of Queen St E and Boulton for a new Tim Hortons - just steps away from many smaller, local coffee shops, including Jimmy's Coffee, Boxcar Social, and the Queen Garden Cafe.

On one hand, having a coffee spot that is cost-effective in the area is useful with the increasing cost of living in the city. However, the effect this chain moving in could have on local businesses may be detrimental.

Residents have had mixed feedback regarding the news, with some looking forward to having a quick and affordable spot nearby, while others are upset about the gentrification in a neighbourhood where supporting local is a significant part of the community.

Daniel Macandog, owner of Queen Garden Cafe, is worried about how this will affect both business at his cafe as well as other local businesses.

"Tim [Hortons] moving in does make me a bit nervous, not just for our own cafe but the surrounding cafes around it," he told blogTO. "Each has a different vibe and personality, and it would be sad to see them slowly dwindle away. All the baristas work so hard, I would just hope that it doesn't take over the whole block and change the community feel."

However, he added that the support from the community has always been present, sharing "We do have a super strong community, who love to support local, all that I can hope is that people keep coming to support us, Jimmy's, Boxcar, and Bonjour Brioche. Each is such a different experience."

Many have expressed their feelings on a post made about the new Tim Hortons in a neighbourhood Facebook group with one person saying, "I'm not impressed…Hopefully, this doesn't cause Jimmy's to close."

To add further to the upset, the new residents of the corner of Boulton and Queen also covered up a much-loved Indigenous mural that was once on the side of the building.

There are also concerns about the amount of litter and garbage that will inevitably wind up in the streets of the neighbourhood.

Many have pointed to the fact that this new location is likely taking up residence as there will soon be a stop on the Ontario line very nearby.

One commenter in a Facebook community group posted, "FUTURE SUBWAY STOP… that is why Tim Hortons is moving in. Unfortunately many more chain businesses to start moving in."

There is currently no news on when the Tim Hortons location will be open.