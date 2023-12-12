Ontario to announce plan to allow beer and wine in corner stores starting in 2026

The Ontario government is set to reveal a plan that expands how certain alcoholic beverages — including beer, wine, and pre-mixed cocktails — are sold in the province, according to "industry sources" who spoke with CBC News.

The plan, which goes to cabinet on Tuesday, allows all supermarkets, convenience and corner stores, and gas stations to sell beer, wine, and canned pre-mixed cocktails starting in 2026.

Among the key changes set to be announced on Thursday includes scrapping the existing cap of the number of supermarkets in the province with retail licences, and allowing all supermarkets to sell beer, wine, and ready to drink (RTD) packed beverages.

Along with the province's five-year-old promise of permitting the sale of beer in convenience stores, the plan will also be ceasing the restrictions that only allow The Beer Store to sell cases of 12 and 24.

According to some sources who spoke with The Globe and Mail, the provincial govenrment will also detail the future of its contract, also known as the Master Framework Agreement (MFA), with the major companies that own The Beer Store.

The contract was signed by the Liberal government in 2015, and allowed for the limited sale of beer in 450 grocery stores, but limited them from selling beer in anything larger than a six pack.

Instead, The Beer Store maintained its exclusive right to sell packs of 12 and 24 beers.

Ontario may soon allow convenience stores to sell beer and wine https://t.co/V9BaTrpZ5E #Ontario — blogTO (@blogTO) May 16, 2023

According to sources who spoke with CBC News, the provincial government will also require stores to designate "some portion of their shelf space to Ontario's craft brewers and small-scale wineries."

Despite the upcoming announcement, changes to how alcohol is sold in Ontario won't actually come into effect until Jan. 1, 2026, once the previous agreement expires at the end of 2025.