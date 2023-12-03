Eat & Drink
Milestones replaces restaurant embroiled in contoversy in Toronto mall

The space at Hendriks Restaurant and Bar at the Eaton Centre has closed and has been taken over by a Milestones.

Hendriks had taken over the space from Baton Rouge restaurant back in 2018.

Last year it was thought that the Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao was going to take over the space but whatever deal might have been in place fell through despite negotiations lasting for about a year.

"There was a lot of catch-ups that had to be done and fine-tuning, not only with our systems and staffing but getting us back on track and providing the food and service that people knew us for," said the owners at the time.

The new Milestones Grill and Bar is now the only location of the brand in downtown Toronto after the John and Richmond one shuttered back in 2017.

Lead photo by

Milestones
