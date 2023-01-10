Toronto restaurant owners left scrambling when Fogo de Chao takeover deal falls through

A Toronto restaurant is alleging that Fogo de Chao was supposed to take over their space, but the deal fell through leaving them scrambling to prepare for the end-of-the-year rush.

Fogo de Chao is a famous Brazilian restaurant chain known for their massive buffet spreads and an onslaught of meats delivered to your table. They recently announced their plans of opening in Toronto, and now a restaurant is saying the chain was supposed to take over their space but has backed out.

The owners of Hendriks say that Fogo de Chao got approval from the owners of Hendriks, Cadillac Fairview and the owners of the Eaton

Centre to take over their space at the mall.

Hendriks owners tell blogTO they were taken by surprise when after about a year of negotiating, Fogo backed out of the deal leaving them to jump back into operating their restaurant at full force to close out the year.

Fogo Canada is run by Debut Development, and Hendriks had been in talks since November 2021 with Fogo, which finally terminated for good in November 2022.

Hendriks owners abruptly took back the restaurant from Debut and resumed operations on November 9, meaning they had to immediately stop their planning for the transition and make sudden changes to staffing, the menu and suppliers.

"There was a lot of catch-ups that had to be done and fine-tuning, not only with our systems and staffing but getting us back on track and providing the food and service that people knew us for," the owners of Hendriks tell blogTO.

"We have been in this business for over 30 years and at this location since 1999 when we managed Baton Rouge. We understand how special Toronto is, and how it requires the best. That's why we implement procedures and policies to make sure we bring our best every single night. These were largely ignored during the transition."

They say they've been able to recapture lost sales and will continue to operate as before at this time.

Fogo de Chao rep Jim Bowen declined to comment on whether Fogo had been intending to take over the Hendriks space.

"We have looked at several possible locations for Fogo in Toronto and have now signed an LOI for an excellent location, which we will announce as soon as the lease is signed," Bowen tells blogTO.

Fogo de Chao has been planning on opening in Toronto around the summer 2023.