$3k on makeup and $800 on tacos among Ontario's biggest food delivery orders of 2023

Food delivery services are just part of fast-paced life in Ontario, and people in the province are spending more and more on these time-saving apps — some even breaking four figures in a single order.

Two food delivery services — SkipTheDishes and DoorDash — have released statistics on their largest Canadian orders of 2023, and a few local food runs stand out as some of the spendiest in the nation.

Among Ontario SkipTheDishes users, the top order of 2023 in the province was a massive fiesta where someone spent a whopping $789.50 on 70 tacos and 25 orders of chips with a combination of guac, salsa and horseradish cream.

On DoorDash, the most expensive order in all of Canada was a massive $3,335 haul delivered in Markham, where one user of the delivery app purchased more than more than 30 different beauty products.

Another DoorDash user in Toronto registered the fourth-most-expensive order on the app this year, ordering 105 burrito bowls in a single go.

This year's top Skip order still falls well short of the record-setting Indian food order one Toronto resident placed in 2021.

In that order, which came to $1552.35 for a single delivery, the customer bought 11 orders of chicken tikka boti, 10 beef nihari, 7 curries, 20 tandoori chicken, 9 meat and vegetable combos, 2 chicken biryani and 20 rashmi kebab.

Other DoorDash insights from this year include Toronto taking the top spot for the shortest delivery distance of just 120 metres, as well as the pickiest eaters, with locals accounting for a whopping 21 per cent of special requests on the platform.

In addition to most expensive orders, SkipTheDishes' annual stats roundup notes Ontario's growing obsession with pickles, whether through festivals celebrating the brined delicacy or in the form of the rising pickleball trend.

Ontario residents also eat a lot of the cured cucumbers, and ordered more pickles than any other province using the app in 2023.