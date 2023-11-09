This is where Farm Boy is opening its next Ontario locations

Specialty grocery store chain, Farm Boy — also known as the Trader Joe's of Canada — is gearing up to open more locations in Ontario in 2024.

The Ontario-based retail has dramatically increased its presence across the GTA over the past few years with its ever-growing portfolio, and it's not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Known for its pre-made meals, farm-to-table produce, and fresh food offerings, the chain will be setting up shop in three new locations across the GTA and beyond.

While these new stores have been on blogTO's radar for a while, the retailer has recently changed the opening dates for its upcoming locations — including one located at 175 Lakeshore Road West Unit #3 in Mississauga, which is set to open up in the summer of 2024.

The new store is sized at approximately 25,000 square feet and will create roughly 120 jobs in the neighbourhood.

Two other locations — namely 1280 Clearbrook Drive in Oshawa and 3230 Fairview Street in Burlington — are slated to open up in the winter of 2024.

While it'll be a couple of more months until shoppers can visit the new locations, there's no shortage of Farm Boy locations in Ontario (47, to be exact) to scope out for snacks in the meantime.