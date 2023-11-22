Candy store that closed after 25 years in Toronto reopening in a new location

One of Toronto's most popular candy shops is coming back after temporarily closing for a year.



Sweet Thrills is opening again at 367 Roncesvalles Ave., a few doors down from its former location at 399 Roncesvalles Ave., which closed back in July 2022. The shop will be replacing Tealish's retail store, which closed earlier this year.



"We always knew that we were going to reopen," says Marianna Racco, owner of Sweet Thrills.

However, finding a new building took longer than expected, Racco says. "We thought in a few months that would be it, and we would find another location. But it hadn't been easy," she says.

While a specific date hasn't been announced, Racco says she anticipates Sweet Thrills opening to the public before Christmas this year.



First opened in 1998, Sweet Thrills offered novelty and imported candy from around the world, like Wispa chocolate, Gustaf's freeze-dried ice cream sandwiches, and Jaffa Cakes. The store also sold board games, cards and balloons.



In late July of last year Sweet Thrills closed its doors temporarily, which Racco says was because of a large rent increase instilled by the store's landlord.



"It wouldn't be feasible for me to trust someone like that because if [the landlord] has done it once, he's going to do it again," she says.