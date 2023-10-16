Toronto bakery nailed with 12 infractions by health inspectors

A long-standing Toronto bakery was recently flagged by inspectors after they found multiple infractions during their latest visit.

Rahier, located at 1586 Bayview Ave., was issued a conditional pass notice on Oct. 12 due to 12 infractions — one crucial, five significant, five minor, and one categorized as "other."

The Leaside patisserie offers a variety of French baked goods, including croissants, tarts, croquembouche, pain surprise, and eclairs, as well as seasonal offerings like bûche de Noël, galette des rois, and tourtière.

Inspectors handed down one crucial infraction for refrigerating potentially hazardous foods at an internal temperature above 4 C.

Significant infractions included failing to protect against harbouring of pests, as well as failing to clean utensils as often as necessary. Most of the minor infractions were related to sanitary conditions in the food-handling room.

The full list of infractions is available on the DineSafe website.

Despite receiving a dozen infractions, the bakery walked away with a conditional pass notice and will remain open for service as staff work through all of the issues raised by health inspectors.