Toronto restaurant that was a local favourite closes due to 'excessive rent increase'

A Turkish restaurant in Toronto has closed its doors following an "excessive rent increase" that essentially forced it out of its location.

A neighbourhood favourite, A La Turk occupied the space at 3443 Yonge St. for several years, serving up authentic Turkish cuisine with a focus on kebabs and pides.

Most of the restaurant's items were cooked using a wood-burning oven or a charcoal grill, with all breads and pizzas made from scratch on-site. Appetizers included signature dishes like cig kofte (spicy Turkish-style patties), stuffed eggplant, and mezze platters.

Main plates offered a variety of kebabs, including veal fillet kebab, and meals were topped off with sweet desserts like kunefe (Turkish sweet cheese pastry) and baklava.

The restaurant officially announced its bittersweet closure on Sept. 1, citing an "excessive rent increase," which has similarly affected many notable establishments in the city, including Mi Mi Restaurant, Osteria Du, and Lambretta Pizzeria.

However, loyal patrons were relieved to hear that the restaurant would be moving its operations over to a new Turkish restaurant, Rumi, located at 1599 Bayview Ave.

Customers were encouraged to keep up with the restaurant's Instagram to receive updates on when the new restaurant will open for service.