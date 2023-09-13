Toronto was just ranked one of the best brunch cities in the world

Toronto's thriving brunch scene has elevated the city to be considered one of the brunchiest in the world, according to a new study analyzing TikTok brunch trends in cities across the globe.

The study from clothing brand Pour Moi takes a deep dive into brunch-related hashtags on TikTok to determine which cities have the best brunch culture. And, surprise, surprise, Toronto is placed among the world's brunch destination heavyweights based on the city's excessive volume of brunch-related TikToks.

The ranking places London, UK, at the top of the pack with an impressive 12.2 million TikTok views, followed by New York City in second place with 11.1 million views.

Toronto ranks ninth on the list of top brunch destinations, representing the only Canadian entry in the top 20 list.

Toronto pulled in a respectable 2.8 million views on brunch-related TikTok videos that include everything from booze-fuelled extravagant meals to the lighter post-workout fare enjoyed by TikTok's large fitness community.

The study found that the average two-person brunch bill in Toronto will run you about $76. Though Toronto — and Canada on a broader scale — are known for high food costs, Pour Moi notes that a brunch date in the city is actually more affordable than most others ranked.

For reference, the cheapest brunch destination is Madrid, Spain, which averages $51.81 for a two-person brunch date. The most expensive is Chicago, with an average bill of $115.84 for a meal for two.

A full ranking of the top 20 global brunch destinations — at least according to TikTok video traffic — is included below.

London NYC Denver Atlanta Las Vegas Charlotte Amsterdam Houston Toronto Brussels Leeds Melbourne Chicago Dallas Austin Barcelona Paris Nashville Belfast Madrid

For more on where to experience Toronto's rich brunch culture, check out blogTO's list of the best brunch spots in the city, or a photo gallery showing off 50 essential brunch restaurants to visit.