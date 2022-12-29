The top 18 new brunch in Toronto by neighbourhood

New brunch restaurants have popped up in lots of Toronto neighbourhoods, serving everything from diner classics to plant-based breakfasts.

Here's the top new brunch in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Avenue and Lawrence

Middle Eastern brunch at Old Avenue includes options like Turkish menemen, chigirtma and kyu-kyu.

Beaches

Add some Latin flair to your brunch by heading to Inmigrante restaurant and bar.

Bloorcourt

Cafe Paradise adds brunch to the roster of what's offered at the Paradise Theatre complex, with breakfast sandwiches, ricotta pancakes and full breakfasts on their menu that take you from day to night.

Cabbagetown

Peterborough transplant Revelstoke Cafe is now serving up plant-based brunch in this neighbourhood.

Danforth

Fans of iconic breakfasts can now head to Broadview Diner for all-day breakfasts like steak and eggs, French toast, omelettes, corned beef hash, eggs benny and pancakes.

Entertainment District

Saint John's Tavern serves full English breakfasts, breakfast butties and avocado toast all day long. Cheers!

Harbourfront

Roses Cocina serves lobster clubs and bennies for brunch as well as fancy takes on pancakes, omelettes and burgers.

Junction Triangle

Terroni has expanded yet again with Spaccio West, where avocado toast and French toast mingle with pizza, pasta and meatballs on the brunch menu.

King West

This neighbourhood welcomed back the legendary Le Select recently, with its brunches of waffles, steak and eggs, omelettes, eggs benny, pastries, beef tartare, foie gras and oysters.

Liberty Village

OEB Breakfast opened up a Toronto location this year serving their signature bennies, "Scram-blettes," breakfast poutine and "Not So Tini Crostinis."

Little Italy

Ladybug Tavern is now serving up brunch standards like eggs benny, omelettes and sandwiches in this neighbourhood.

Parkdale

BB's has risen again in a different area, serving their popular Filipino brunch on the weekends in new digs.

Riverside

This area is now home to a Toronto location of Orillia restaurant Hermie's Diner, which is known for its Filipino food and breakfast.

Scarborough

Feel like you're journeying to Hong Kong for breakfast at Mabu Cafe, where you'll find traditional eats.

Stockyards District

Eat all the huevos at Tita's Mexican, where all-day breakfast include options like chilaquiles, huevos rancheros and huevos divorciados.

West Queen West

The Mission Eatery now has a location in this neighbourhood where you can dine on omelettes, eggs benedict and crepes all week.

Yonge & Bloor

Overnight oats, acai bowls, French toast, quiche, burgers and avocado toast are all on offer for brunch at Public School.

Yonge & Dundas

Twilight Cafe is now serving up brunch with a side of board games in this bustling neighbourhood.