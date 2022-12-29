The top 18 new brunch in Toronto by neighbourhood
New brunch restaurants have popped up in lots of Toronto neighbourhoods, serving everything from diner classics to plant-based breakfasts.
Here's the top new brunch in Toronto by neighbourhood.
Middle Eastern brunch at Old Avenue includes options like Turkish menemen, chigirtma and kyu-kyu.
Add some Latin flair to your brunch by heading to Inmigrante restaurant and bar.
Cafe Paradise adds brunch to the roster of what's offered at the Paradise Theatre complex, with breakfast sandwiches, ricotta pancakes and full breakfasts on their menu that take you from day to night.
Peterborough transplant Revelstoke Cafe is now serving up plant-based brunch in this neighbourhood.
Fans of iconic breakfasts can now head to Broadview Diner for all-day breakfasts like steak and eggs, French toast, omelettes, corned beef hash, eggs benny and pancakes.
Saint John's Tavern serves full English breakfasts, breakfast butties and avocado toast all day long. Cheers!
Roses Cocina serves lobster clubs and bennies for brunch as well as fancy takes on pancakes, omelettes and burgers.
Terroni has expanded yet again with Spaccio West, where avocado toast and French toast mingle with pizza, pasta and meatballs on the brunch menu.
This neighbourhood welcomed back the legendary Le Select recently, with its brunches of waffles, steak and eggs, omelettes, eggs benny, pastries, beef tartare, foie gras and oysters.
OEB Breakfast opened up a Toronto location this year serving their signature bennies, "Scram-blettes," breakfast poutine and "Not So Tini Crostinis."
Ladybug Tavern is now serving up brunch standards like eggs benny, omelettes and sandwiches in this neighbourhood.
BB's has risen again in a different area, serving their popular Filipino brunch on the weekends in new digs.
This area is now home to a Toronto location of Orillia restaurant Hermie's Diner, which is known for its Filipino food and breakfast.
Feel like you're journeying to Hong Kong for breakfast at Mabu Cafe, where you'll find traditional eats.
Eat all the huevos at Tita's Mexican, where all-day breakfast include options like chilaquiles, huevos rancheros and huevos divorciados.
The Mission Eatery now has a location in this neighbourhood where you can dine on omelettes, eggs benedict and crepes all week.
Overnight oats, acai bowls, French toast, quiche, burgers and avocado toast are all on offer for brunch at Public School.
Twilight Cafe is now serving up brunch with a side of board games in this bustling neighbourhood.
Fareen Karim at Broadview Diner
