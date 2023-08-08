Toronto is getting a new dessert shop exclusively for pets

Pets in Toronto are about to have a new spot to hang out and get spoiled by their owners thanks to a new business that's opening up just for furry friends in the city this month.

Treat Bar Toronto is taking over what was once a computer repair shop on West Queen West near Ossington, and promises to offer all types of goods for dogs, cats, and their owners, from both big brands and smaller indie companies.

Shoppers can expect to find, of course, a wide selection of yummy treats at the new store, but also pet supplies like leashes and collars, bandanas and bows, customized pet-themed apparel for humans, and even a permanent photo booth with ever-changing seasonal themes.

The retailer's owners tell blogTO it will have a strong focus on specialty nutrition and high quality products for both pups and felines, as well as on supporting local, with stock from proudly Canadian companies like Open Range Natural Dog Treats, Sunny Tails Dog Goods and The Bark Collection.

Highlights include a massive table of treats in the centre of the store, which owners can pick through to form their own mixed bag of goodies, and also a freezer dedicated to all sorts of "kibble toppers," an enrichment trend that has gone viral on TikTok.

Animals and the people that love them are welcome at Treat Bar's grand opening at 1052 Queen St. W on August 19 from noon to 4 p.m., where lootbags, photo sessions and more will be on offer.